Hinduja's IIHL proposes changes to corporate structure in Reliance Capital takeover
When seeking these approvals, the Hinduja Group had proposed implementing the transaction through two companies it owns. It now wants to include four new companies in the resolution plan.
Hinduja Group’s IndusInd International Holdings Ltd has proposed changes to the corporate structure proposed in its resolution plan for the bankrupt Reliance Capital. In the past week IIHL has written to the Reserve Bank of India, seeking the regulator’s approval for the proposed changes, said two people aware of the development.