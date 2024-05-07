Hinduja Group’s IndusInd International Holdings Ltd has proposed changes to the corporate structure proposed in its resolution plan for the bankrupt Reliance Capital. In the past week IIHL has written to the Reserve Bank of India, seeking the regulator’s approval for the proposed changes, said two people aware of the development.

The news comes just 20 days ahead of the company’s deadline to submit its resolution plan for Reliance Capital under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved IIHL’s ₹9,661-crore resolution plan on 27 February, and under the bankruptcy code it has 90 days – until May 27 – to implement the plan. The RBI had approved IIHL's takeover of Reliance Capital in November 2023.

Four new companies

When seeking these approvals, the Hinduja Group had proposed implementing the transaction through two companies it owns – IIHL BFSI (India) Ltd and Aasia Enterprises. Under the resolution plan, all shares of Reliance Capital were to be transferred to IIHL BFSI while certain assets were to be transferred to Aasia Enterprises.

In its proposed changes, IIHL has included four new companies in the transaction – Cyqure India Private Limited, Ecopolis Properties Private Limited, Cyqurex Technologies Private Limited, and IIHL BFSI Holding Limited.

Also read: Reliance Capital lenders ask Hinduja Group arm IIHL to stick to resolution plan deadline, seek ₹9,650 crore

“To include new companies in the deal, new applications for approvals from the IRDAI, Sebi, CCI, and other regulatory agencies will need to be filed. This is a setback for Reliance Capital's lenders, who are represented by EPFO, LIC, and provident funds. They have been pressing IIHL to close the resolution plan by May 27 and to pay them a total of ₹9,661 crore," said a lawyer aware of the matter.

“While filing the application, Aasia had submitted detailed information about its partners and their profit-sharing ratios. However, now there has again been a proposal for change in the partners of Aasia and their profit-sharing ratio," said one of the people cited above, who did not wish to be named.

Also read: RBI may give final nod for stake increase in IndusInd Bank soon: Ashok Hinduja

The person added that after the proposed changes, Aasia will have four partners whose profit-sharing will be in proportion to the fixed capital contribution, in line with the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008, at the end of each financial year.

According to IIHL, Cyqure India will hold a majority stake in Aasia Enterprises and act its holding company. Its shareholders will the partners of Aasia – Ashok Hinduja, Harsha Hinduja and Shom Hinduja. Cyqurex Technologies and Ecopolis Properties, will be the 100% subsidiaries of Aasia Enterprises, while IIHL BFSI Holding Ltd will be 100% owned by IIHL.

Also read: IRDAI flags Hinduja Group-led IIHL's acquisition of Reliance Capital, says plan 'not in line with regulations'

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!