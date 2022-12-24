Hindujas raise bid for Reliance Capital in surprise move3 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 12:06 AM IST
In a surprising turn of events, the Hinduja group raised its offer for Reliance Capital’s assets to ₹9,000 crore, topping Torrent Group’s previous highest bid of ₹8,640 crore, according to two people familiar with the matter.