Hindujas raise bid for Reliance Capital in surprise move

Reliance Capital is the third major non-banking financial company to have bankruptcy proceedings initiated against it by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, or IBC, along with Srei Group and Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL). In November 2021, the Resreve Bank referred Reliance Capital for bankruptcy resolution after it defaulted on bonds worth ₹24,000 crore. Subsequently, Nageswara Rao Y. was appointed as the administrator for the corporate insolvency resolution process of the firm.