Hinduja’s Switch Mobility in advanced talks with investors to raise funding3 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 01:11 AM IST
- The company expects to launch its electric commercial van for developing markets like India within 12 months
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : India's largest bus manufacturer Ashok Leyland's net-zero emissions electric mobility company Switch Mobility is gearing up to build a global business which can be a "viable competitor" to Chinese EV manufacturer BYD, Andy Palmer, executive vice chairman and chief executive officer, Switch Mobility, told Mint.