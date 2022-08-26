Hinduja’s Switch Mobility in advanced talks with investors to raise funding

"We are in phase one of our business right now - to build. This phase is about being present in two of the largest markets where we have a chance to win - in India, based on the legacy of Ashok Leyland, and in the UK, based upon the legacy of Optare. We want to be in Europe also because it ultimately is the biggest EV market in the world. We're learning how to run a global business rather than a regional business. We're also trying to create an ethos not only around being a clean energy company, but we also want to be a viable competitor to the only other global competitors out there, which is BYD", he added.