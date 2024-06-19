Hindujas: From India to Iran and the UK — A look at the billionaire family and their companies
As the Hinduja family battles possible jail terms for alleged human trafficking and staff exploitation at their Swiss villa, we explain who the Hindujas are and what companies they own. Take a look.
Hindujas: The UK's billionaire Hinduja family has grabbed the spotlight with family members facing possible jail terms in Switzerland over alleged human trafficking and staff exploitation at their villa overlooking Lake Geneva.