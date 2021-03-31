New Delhi: India’s state run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), has denied having any business links with Myanmar’s military and refuted a report that cites HAL as one of the major suppliers to the junta from 2017-19.

This refers to queries we are getting regarding findings attributed to UNHRC Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar/Stockholm International Peace and Research Institute Arms Transfers Data Base describing HAL as one of the major suppliers to Myanmar military from 2017-2019….It is factually incorrect," a spokesman for HAL said on Wednesday.

“HAL has had no business dealings with Myanmar Defence Forces from 2017-2019. In fact, HAL did not have any business dealing even after 2019 with Myanmar till date," the spokesman said.

The UNHRC report by an independent international fact-finding mission on Myanmar and Stockholm International Peace & Research Institute (SIPRI) Arms Transfers Database had said that HAL was one of the major suppliers to the Myanmar military.

Ties between India and Myanmar have been positive with New Delhi maintaining contacts with the civilian and the military leadership of Myanmar before the 1 February take over of power by the military. The Indian Army regularly launches coordinated patrols and anti-insurgency operations against militant outfits operating in India’s northeast with the Myanmar military along their 1,643km land border. In June 2015, Indian commandos had conducted a coordinated operation against two Indian insurgent camps insides jungles of Myanmar after 18 Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush in the Chandel district of Manipur. India has also handed over rebels from Myanmar’s insurgent groups to their military.

In a bid to counter growing Chinese influence in Southeast Asia, India has recently delivered a kilo-class submarine to Myanmar.

