Hindustan Aeronautics denies business links with Myanmar's military

Ties between India and Myanmar have been positive with New Delhi maintaining contacts with the civilian and the military leadership of Myanmar before the 1 February take over of power by the military. The Indian Army regularly launches coordinated patrols and anti-insurgency operations against militant outfits operating in India’s northeast with the Myanmar military along their 1,643km land border. In June 2015, Indian commandos had conducted a coordinated operation against two Indian insurgent camps insides jungles of Myanmar after 18 Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush in the Chandel district of Manipur. India has also handed over rebels from Myanmar’s insurgent groups to their military.