Hindustan Aeronautics calls Tejas jet crash at Dubai Air Show an 'isolated occurrence', assures no impact on finances

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited issued a clarification regarding the Dubai Air Show crash, stating that the incident is an isolated case with no impact on operations or financials. The company has promised to cooperate with the agencies and inform stakeholders of any important updates.

In an exchange filing released on November 24, HAL said, “We would like to bring to your attention that the recent incident during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show is an isolated occurrence arising out of exceptional circumstances.”

The company further said, “We would like to assure that there is no impact on the Company’s business operations, financial performance or its future deliveries. The Company is extending its full support and cooperation to the agencies conducting the investigation. The Company will continue to keep the stakeholders informed of any material developments.”