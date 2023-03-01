On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved the acquisition of 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) for a whopping ₹6,828.36 crore. The said aircraft will be supplied to Indian Air Force over a period of six years. HAL would engage Indian private industry, including MSMEs, in its supply chain.

As per Defence Ministry, the HTT-40 is a turbo-prop aircraft and is designed to have good low-speed handling qualities and provide better training effectiveness. This fully aerobatic tandem seat turbo trainer has an air-conditioned cockpit, modern avionics, hot re-fuelling, running change over, and zero-zero ejection seats.

The aircraft contains approximately 56% indigenous content which will progressively increase to over 60% through indigenisation of major components and subsystems.

Further, the aircraft is expected to meet the shortage of basic trainer aircraft of IAF for the training of newly inducted pilots. The procurement will include associated equipment and training aids including simulators.

Being an indigenous solution, the Aircraft is configurable for upgrades to incorporate the futuristic requirements of the Indian Armed Forces, the ministry statement said.

According to the ministry, the procurement has the potential to provide direct employment to approximately 1,500 personnel and indirect employment for up to 3,000 people spread over more than 100 MSMEs.

Moreover, the acquisition of the HTT-40 provides a fillip to the Indian Aerospace Defence ecosystem and boosts efforts towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

On BSE, HAL share price closed at ₹2,685.70 apiece up by ₹111.95 or 4.35% on Wednesday. The company's market cap stood at ₹89,806.45 crore.