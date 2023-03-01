Hindustan Aeronautics to supply 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft to IAF for over ₹6,828 cr
- According to the ministry, the procurement has the potential to provide direct employment to approximately 1,500 personnel and indirect employment for up to 3,000 people spread over more than 100 MSMEs.
On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved the acquisition of 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) for a whopping ₹6,828.36 crore. The said aircraft will be supplied to Indian Air Force over a period of six years. HAL would engage Indian private industry, including MSMEs, in its supply chain.
