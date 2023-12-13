Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages promises 3000 crore investment in Gujarat

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages promises 3000 crore investment in Gujarat

Suneera Tandon

HCCB manages 16 factories and offers 60 products across seven categories, including well-known beverage brands such as such as Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite. (File Photo: Bloomberg)

New Delhi: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), the largest bottling partner of Coca-Cola India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gujarat government, pledging an investment of 3,000 crore in the state.

This investment will be used to set up a new facility in Rajkot for producing juice and aerated drinks.

The agreement comes ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, to be held 10-12 January.

The facility, expected to begin operations in 2026, will boost HCCB's already significant presence in Gujarat, joining its existing facilities in Goblej and Sanand, as per a company statement.

The expansion will increase the company's employee strength in the state to over 1,500. HCCB's network in Gujarat includes around 285 distributors and over 224,000 retailers.

HCCB currently operates in 22 states and three union territories across India, serving 2.5 million retailers and 3,500 distributors with a workforce of 6,000 employees. The company manages 16 factories and offers 60 products across seven categories, including well-known beverage brands such as such as Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, Minute Maid, Maaza, SmartWater, Kinley, Limca, Fanta.

Himanshu Priyadarshi, chief public affairs, communications, and sustainability Officer at HCCB, underscored the investment in Rajkot as a significant step in the company's longstanding relationship with Gujarat, emphasizing mutual growth and trust. He said the expansion reflects HCCB's commitment to the state's potential and to enhancing its business operations and community engagement in Gujarat.

In FY23, HCCB recorded a substantial increase in profits, which more than doubled to 809.43 crore from 375.43 crore in the previous year. The company also saw a 40% surge in revenue from operations, reaching 12,840.2 crore, as it experienced heightened demand for its beverages post-pandemic.

