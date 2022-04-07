This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In the first phase, the FMCG firm will pump in ₹600 crore in the new factory which will manufacture juices, enhanced water, packaged water, and sparkling beverages.
Coco-Cola India's, bottling arm, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) Thursday announced to set up a second factory in Telangana. The factory will be state-of-the-art, digitally enabled, automated, and smart.
The announcement was made in the presence of Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Chief Commercial Officer, Bottling Investments Group, Coca-Cola Company, and Neeraj Garg, Chairman & CEO, HCCB along with Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.
Telangana government and HCCB today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for capacity building of organizations in the areas of water, solid waste management, and skill-building, reported by PTI.
The new factory will be developed at Bandathimmapur Food Processing Park, Siddipet district. Its commercial production is expected to begin by 2023-end.
Notably, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has already allotted a land parcel measuring 48.53 acres to the company.
