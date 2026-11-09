Hindustan Coca-Cola IPO filings reveal Thums Up is outperforming Coke across 10 key Indian states

Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings, India's largest Coca-Cola bottler, has filed for an initial public offering. The filing comes months after Coca-Cola in June said it was exploring a potential listing of HCCH, the parent entity of its Indian bottling arm Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) in 2027.

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Coca-Cola operates in the Indian market through two entities: Coca-Cola India and HCCB. Incorporated in February 1997, HCCB operates 14 bottling plants across the country.

Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings IPO Since the issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO, with the entire amount going to the selling shareholder.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, HCCB's operations are spread across 10 states and manufactures and sells beverages including Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, Minute Maid, Maaza, SmartWater, Kinley, Limca and Fanta, among others.

HCCH portfolio According to the TKC Report cited in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), HCCH was the largest non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverage company by revenue operating exclusively in India in FY26. It was also the largest bottler within the Coca-Cola System in India, based on units of concentrate sold.

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The company prepares, packages, distributes and sells a diversified portfolio of beverages across three categories -- sparkling, hydration and stills, including juices. As of June 30, 2026, its portfolio comprised 41 beverages.

Its distribution network covered around 1.7 million retail outlets through 2,273 distributors as of June 30, 2026, highlighting its extensive presence across the country.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, the company's retained units reported revenue from operations of ₹4,310.17 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 20.46 per cent. Total sales volume grew 18.61 per cent during the period.

Thums Up is the biggest brand According to HCCB’s DRHP, Thums Up is the largest brand by sales value in soft drinks and packaged drinking water across the 10 states it serves, making the homegrown brand bigger than Coca-Cola.

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Coca-Cola had announced in June that initial preparations were underway for a potential listing of its Indian bottling operations on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange, subject to market conditions and applicable regulatory and other approvals.

In terms of ownership, The Coca-Cola Company, through Hindustan Coca-Cola Overseas Holdings Pte Ltd, held a 60 per cent stake in HCCH as of the DRHP filing date, while Jubilant Beverages Ltd owned the remaining 40 per cent.

Jubilant Beverages became one of the promoters of HCCH in July 2025.

The proposed listing is part of the broader backdrop of The Coca-Cola Company's asset-light strategy, under which it has been divesting its bottling assets globally. India is the fifth-largest market for Coca-Cola globally.

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As part of this strategy, in 2024, The Coca-Cola Company franchised its bottling operations in Rajasthan, Bihar, the Northeast and parts of West Bengal to existing bottlers.

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