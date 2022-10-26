Hindustan Copper pays Rs74.20 crore as dividend to govt

“Hindustan Copper Ltd, a Miniratna Category-I PSU (Schedule A), under the Ministry of Mines, has paid a dividend of Rs.74.20 crore to the Government of India for FY 2021-22 being 30.01 % of Profit After Tax (PAT) in compliance of DIPAM guidelines. This is equivalent to 23.20% of equity share capital," said the Ministry of Mines in a press release.