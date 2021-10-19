Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Hindustan Copper rejects reports of Vedanta eyeing govt stake in company

Hindustan Copper rejects reports of Vedanta eyeing govt stake in company

Premium
On Tuesday, Hindustan Copper shares closed flat at 149.25.
1 min read . 08:38 PM IST Livemint

  • Hindustan Copper informed the stock exchanges that said reports are 'factually incorrect'

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd clarified on the divestment buzz that Vedanta is looking to buy government's stake in the company, saying the reports appear factually incorrect.

State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd clarified on the divestment buzz that Vedanta is looking to buy government's stake in the company, saying the reports appear factually incorrect.

"We are not aware of any negotiations or events taking place regarding the said report. Further, no event, information, etc. that may have a bearing on price of Company's shares in the market is pending to be disclosed to the Exchanges," Hindustan Copper said.

"We are not aware of any negotiations or events taking place regarding the said report. Further, no event, information, etc. that may have a bearing on price of Company's shares in the market is pending to be disclosed to the Exchanges," Hindustan Copper said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

On Tuesday, Hindustan Copper scrip closed flat at 149.25.  The stock was up for a third straight session in a row and it has added around 38.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index, of which Hindustan Copper is a constituent, has surged around 17.39% in last one month.

The shares have gained 321.4% in last one year as compared to a 56.19% surge in Nifty and a 163.71% rise in the Nifty Metal index.

Recently, Vedanta Group chairman has expressed interest in bidding for buying the government's stake in Hindustan Copper as and when the state-owned firm is put up for privatisation.

"Yes we are looking (at) Hindustan copper. We are doing the due diligence...The dates have not come...As soon as they announce the date, things will be much more exciting and people will start believing that the process is going on in India," Agarwal had said earlier this month.

Hindustan Copper is a public sector enterprise of the Government of India. It has the distinction of being India's only vertically integrated copper producing company encompassing mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Sensex trades over 300 points higher, Dow futures up by ...

Premium

Gold is falling behind; here’s how to play it this fest ...

Premium

Will your global portfolio survive a taper tantrum?

Premium

Coming soon, a UPI moment in healthcare?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!