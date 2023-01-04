Hindustan Copper signs MoU with IIT (ISM) Dhanbad to enhance copper ore production1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 02:28 PM IST
HCL is the only copper miner in India and owns all operating mining leases for copper ore in the country.
New Delhi: State-owned Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for technical collaboration to increase the state-owned firm’s copper ore production.