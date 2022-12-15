Hindustan Foods acquires Reckitt Benckiser’s Baddi plant

In the second quarter of the ongoing financial year, the company recorded a 73.3% year-on-year growth in its profits to ₹18.9 crores from ₹10.9 crores in the same period last fiscal. The company’s revenue for the quarter increased by 40.7% on a year-on-year basis to ₹663 crore as compared to ₹471 crore income in Q2 FY22.