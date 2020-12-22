Earlier in the year, the company had planned an investment of ₹30 crores for setting up two home care liquid manufacturing facilities in Silvassa for a leading brand. "Despite the coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns, one of the facility was set up in a record time and commercial production for the same commenced in September 2020. This facility is expected to reach optimal capacity utilisation by end of the financial year. The second facility is under construction and commercial production is expected to begin from Q4FY21," it said.