Hindustan Syringes ships last consignment of 140 mn AD syringe order to COVAX

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd (HMD), one of the leading manufacturers of disposable syringes, has shipped the last shipment of 35 million pieces of KOJAK auto-disable syringes to Unicef's Covax stockpile facility. This shipment completes the 140 million KOJAK AD syringes order for global Covid vaccination campaigns.

Managing Director of HMD Rajiv Nath said, “On Tuesday, our last of the 35 million pieces shipment to Covax facility was shipped. This completes our 140 million pieces order for global Covid vaccination campaigns." HMD, as committed, delivered a total of 140 million in just 5 months' time.

Nath also informed, “On Monday, the last batch of the India government's 83.5 million pieces order of 0.5 ml AD Kojak Syringes were inspected. And, today we plan to ship the last of 60.03 million pieces of the 83.5 million pieces order in anticipation of the vaccination roll out in India in January." stated Rajiv Nath.

HMD is the leading 4 suppliers of AD syringes to UNICEF and the largest manufacturer in India of AD syringes that ensure one injection from one syringe.

“In anticipation of the unprecedented spike in demand, HMD from an annual capacity of 0.5 ml Kojak AD syringes of 560 million pieces in June has ramped up to over 700 million pieces currently. And further, we plan to increase production to 800 million pieces in the first quarter of 2021 and then 1,000 million in the second quarter," Nath said. And if the government inks a longer-term contract, it assured to produce more.

According to Nath, the estimated demand in India would be around 900 million pieces of different kinds of syringes for just one shot of the vaccine, considering 60-70% of the country gets vaccinated. The number would amplify to 1.8 billion if the vaccine India chooses needs two shots.

HMD is currently producing approximately 1 lakh pcs of 0.5 ml Kojak AD syringes per hour, 24 hours a day. "By April to June we will need to build infrastructure to vaccinate over 2-2.5 lakh people per hour i.e 16 to 20 lakh people daily," Nath said

With over 9 plants, HMD has created a niche for their disposable syringe ―DISPOVAN which is today the most popular brand in the syringe market in India with over 60% market share with Dispovan Needle and Dispovan Insulin Syringes having over 70% Market Share and thereby displaced renowned MNC‘s – an inspirational case study for other Indian entrepreneurs.

HMD is one of the largest suppliers to UN Agencies like UNICEF, UNOPS for Auto Disable Syringes for immunization and is also the first Company in India to manufacture Auto Disable Syringes for Curative Segment.





