Hindustan Syringes ships last consignment of 140 mn AD syringe order to COVAX

“In anticipation of the unprecedented spike in demand, HMD from an annual capacity of 0.5 ml Kojak AD syringes of 560 million pieces in June has ramped up to over 700 million pieces currently. And further, we plan to increase production to 800 million pieces in the first quarter of 2021 and then 1,000 million in the second quarter," Nath said. And if the government inks a longer-term contract, it assured to produce more.