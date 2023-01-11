Home / Companies / News /  Hindustan Unilever announces 51% acquisition of Zywie Ventures

FMCG company Hindustan Unilever on Wednesday announced that it has completed the 51 per cent acquisition of Zywie Ventures Pvt Ltd.

The company has completed the acquisition of 51 per cent of Zywie Ventures for 264.28 crore for the first tranche of the acquisition.

"Hindustan Unilever Limited (“the Company") has completed the acquisition of 51% shareholding of Zywie for a total consideration of INR 264.28 Crores for the first tranche, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreements dated 8th December, 2022," said Hindustan Unilever in its regulatory filing.

In December, HUL announced plans to acquire 100% in Zywie Ventures (Oziva) in two tranches with 51.00% of the shareholdings to be acquired in the first purchase and the remaining 49.00% to be acquired in the second tranche.

Zywie Ventures which OZiva, a pioneering plant-based and clean-label consumer wellness brand that was established in 2016, focuses on areas with significant demand for lifestyle protein, hair and beauty supplements, and women's health.

Through a combination of main infusion and secondary buyouts, HUL will acquire a 51% equity stake. At the conclusion of 36 months, the remaining 49% will be acquired at the end of 36 months based on pre-agreed valuation criteria, said HUL.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) net profit rose to 2,616 crore for the three months ended 30 September from 2,187 reported in the year-ago period. The FMCG major's revenue from operations rose 15.9% to 14,751 crore as against 12,724 crore in the same quarter last year.

MINT PREMIUM See All

On Wednesday, the company's scrip closed 1.89 per cent down at 2,593.85 apiece on BSE.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout