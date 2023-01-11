Hindustan Unilever announces 51% acquisition of Zywie Ventures1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 05:43 PM IST
The company has completed the acquisition of 51 per cent of Zywie Ventures for ₹264.28 crore for the first tranche of the acquisition.
FMCG company Hindustan Unilever on Wednesday announced that it has completed the 51 per cent acquisition of Zywie Ventures Pvt Ltd.