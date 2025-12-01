Hindustan Unilever appoints Vandana Suri as Executive Director for home care from 1 January, 2026

FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has appointed Vandana Suri as Executive Director, Home Care, effective January 1, 2026, replacing Srinandan Sundaram, who will become the CEO of Unilever International.

“Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors vide Circular Resolution dated 1st December 2025, has approved the appointment of Ms. Vandana Suri as Executive Director, Home Care and General Manager, India – Home Care Business Unit and as a Member of the Management Committee of the Company with effect from 1st January, 2026,” Hindustan Unilever said in an exchange filing.

Who is Vandana Suri? Vandana, the current General Manager of Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever Indonesia, has a background working with multinational companies such PepsiCo, Tetra Pak, and Nielsen before she joined HUL in 2011. She has over 20 years of experience in brand building and category leadership, having managed several Unilever businesses across India, South Asia, and Indonesia.

Vandana managed the premium laundry portfolio at HUL, achieving steady growth throughout her tenure, HUL said. As Vice President of Skin Care & Colour Cosmetics, Beauty & Wellbeing, she led a premiumisation strategy for skin care, targeting high-growth segments.

While congratulating on being appointed as the Executive Director of home care, Priya Nair, CEO and Managing Director, HUL said, “Vandana has a deep understanding of consumers, markets and ecosystems. She has successfully led diverse, multicultural teams to foster high performance with empathy. I welcome her back to HUL and I am confident that she will take the Home Care business to even greater heights.”

HUL quarterly performance In Q2FY26, Hindustan Unilever reported a 3.6% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹2,685 crore, compared to ₹2,591 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations rose 1.5% to ₹16,388 crore, compared to ₹16,145 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company mentioned in its exchange filing that the Profit After Tax increased by 4%, mainly due to a one-time beneficial effect resulting from the resolution of past tax issues between the UK and Indian tax authorities.