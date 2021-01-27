Hindustan Unilever Ltd appoints Ritesh Tiwari as chief financial officer and ED

New Delhi: Fast moving consumer goods—Hindustan Unilever Limited ( HUL )—on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ritesh Tiwari as executive director, finance, and chief financial officer and a member of the board, HUL, with effect from 01 May 2021.

Tiwari succeeds Srinivas Phatak who is set to move to the company’s headquarter in London as EVP, financial control and risk management, and be part of the finance Leadership Executive Team at the maker of Dove soaps and Lipton tea.

Tiwari, who joined the company in 1999 as management trainee, has spent over two decades leading a variety of roles within India and across Unilever. He will also take over as the vice president, finance, South Asia, Unilever, HUL said in a statement. He is currently the VP Finance--Global Performance management and is based out of the United Kingdom.

Phatak has led HUL’s financee function and steered the business through transformational changes such as the Goods and Services Tax implementation and GSK Consumer Healthcare (GSK CH)—HUL merger, the largest in the industry, Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, HUL said in its statement.

