Hindustan Unilever plans to scale up online reach of premium brands

“The digital infrastructure and the physical back-end of UShop will power all our digital-first and high socio-economic class brand such as Love Beauty and Planet, Simple, Horlicks, etc., to have a consumer experience like any other digital-first brand’s D2C (direct-to-consumer) site. We will also expand coverage from the current two to eight cities soon. For this, e-commerce-specialist warehousing partners and last-mile delivery partners carry out the fulfilment leg for us," said Aneesh Chaudhry, chief data officer, Unilever South Asia.