Hindustan Unilever receives ₹1,986 crore tax demand notice for FY2020-21. Here's why

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant Hindustan Unilever, on Friday, 31 October 2025, announced that the company has received a ₹1,986 crore tax demand notice from the Mumbai Assistant Commission of Income-Tax, according to an exchange filing.

“Assessment Order u/s 143(3)read with Sec. 144C(13) Income Tax Act, 1961 (ITA), along with Notice of Demand of ₹1,986.25 crores u/s 156 of the ITA,” the company informed the exchanges through its filing.

In the NSE filing, the tax authority challenged the valuation of certain related party transactions and corporate tax disallowances, which the company has allegedly carried out in the nature of depreciation claimed.

“The Tax authorities have made transfer pricing adjustments in the nature of disallowance of payments to related parties or challenged the valuation of such related party payments and corporate tax disallowances in the nature of depreciation claimed,” according to the filing data.