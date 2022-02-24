Hindustan Unilever Ltd. announced plans to separate the roles of chairman and chief executive officer as Unilever Plc’s India unit seeks to boost governance standards.

In consonance with emerging, progressive governance trends, HUL today announced the separation of position of Chairman and CMD roles, the company said in a filing.

Nitin Paranjpe, currently the chief operating officer of Unilever, will be taking over as the non-executive chairman of the Indian subsidiary while Sanjiv Mehta will continue as the chief executive and the managing director, Hindustan Unilever said in an exchange filing Thursday. The change will be effective from March 31.

The maker of Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Dove soaps is seeking to bolster corporate governance standards after posting quarterly profits last month that met analyst expectations despite cost pressures.

The board has also decided to seek consent of the members of the company for the above decisions.

HUL's board has also approved re-appointment of Dev Bajpai as the whole-time director of the company for a period of five years till January 2027.

Further, this is to confirm that Nitin Paranjpe and Dev Bajpai are not debarred from holding the office of non-executive director and whole-time director pursuant to any SEBI order or any such authority, HUL said.

“We welcome Nitin back to HUL as the non-executive chairman. He brings in huge knowledge and experience which will enrich the deliberations and add value to the board," said HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta.

Mehta also thanked the board for their support rendered to him during his tenure. “It has been an honour to have led the HUL board over the past few years."

