Hindustan Unilever to acquire 100% in Zywie Ventures (Oziva) in two tranches

The Board of Directors of HUL has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, it is hereby informed that Hindustan Unilever Limited (the “Company") has entered into definitive documents (the “Transaction Documents"), to acquire 100% of the shareholding of Zywie Ventures Private Limited, a private limited company incorporated in India (and also to indirectly and proportionately acquire Zenherb Labs Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zywie Ventures Private Limited) through subscription of shares of Zywie Ventures Private Limited and purchase of shares from its existing shareholders in 2 tranches, wherein 51.00% of the shareholding will be acquired in the first tranche and the balance 49.00% shareholding shall be acquired in the second tranche, which shall take place at the expiry of 3 years from the date of completion of the first tranche (unless otherwise agreed between the Company and Zywie Ventures Private Limited in accordance with the terms of the definitive documents) (the “Transaction")."