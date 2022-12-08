Hindustan Unilever to acquire 19.8% in Nutritionalab for 70 crore

Avnish Chhabria, Founder & CEO, Wellbeing Nutrition said “We are very excited to welcome onboard Hindustan Unilever as a strategic investor. Wellbeing Nutrition has been on a mission to make clean nutrition accessible to consumers all over the world on the back of innovative products, such as Melts (Oral Thin Strips) and Slow (2-in-1 capsule technology) formulated using highquality and globally-sourced natural ingredients. We believe this partnership will help scale Wellbeing Nutrition by leveraging HUL’s reach and capabilities and become a lifestyle wellness brand of choice,"