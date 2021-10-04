The board of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) will meet on October 19, 2021, Tuesday, to consider the financial results for quarter and half year-ended September 30, 2021. The board of directors will also take up payment of interim dividend for the current fiscal.

In the audio-visual meeting, the board will “consider the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021 along with the limited review report of the auditors for the corresponding period," HUL said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

It will also “consider the proposal for payment of interim dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2022," the FMCG major further added.

HUL mentioned in the filing that the record date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend, if any, has been fixed as October 27, 2021, Wednesday.

“We shall intimate the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results and the rate of interim dividend declared, if any, to the exchanges upon the conclusion of the aforesaid board meeting and will arrange for announcement of the same in the press as required under Listing Regulations, 2015," HUL said.

A presentation to analysts and investors on financial results of the company for the September quarter and first half of FY22 will be made on the same day after the meeting.

