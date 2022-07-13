Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Wednesday said its board has approved an interim dividend of ₹21 per equity share for 2022-23, amounting to ₹8,873.17 crore. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines, the company said in a regulatory filing today.

The record date for the purpose of payment of interim is Thursday, July 21, 2022.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through resolution passed by circulation on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 have approved Interim Dividend of ~ 21 per equity share i.e. 1050% on face value of~ 2/- per share for the Financial Year 2022-23 amounting to~ 8873.17 Crores," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Vedanta group company had earlier this month reported a 14% increase in mined metal production to 2,52,000 tonnes for the first quarter of 2022-23.

The rise in mined metal production was due to higher ore production largely at Sindesar Khurd, Rampura Agucha and Kayad mines supported by better mill recovery.

The mined metal output was at 2,21,000 tonnes in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Hindustan Zinc said in a statement.

The refined metal production in the first quarter of the current fiscal was at 260,000 tonnes, registering a rise of 10% as compared to Q1 FY'22 in line with availability of mined metal and better plant availability and flat sequentially.

The output of integrated zinc increased by 10% to 2,06,000 tonnes. "Refined lead production was 54,000 tonnes for Q1 FY23, up 11% as compared to Q1 FY22 and up 9% sequentially on account of better plant availability and Pyro plant operation on lead-mode for part of the quarter," it said.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta group company, is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver.