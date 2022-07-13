Hindustan Zinc announces interim dividend, record date is 21 July1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 05:12 PM IST
- The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines, Hindustan Zinc said in a regulatory filing today
Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Wednesday said its board has approved an interim dividend of ₹21 per equity share for 2022-23, amounting to ₹8,873.17 crore. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines, the company said in a regulatory filing today.