Hindustan Zinc announces interim dividend, record date is 21 July

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through resolution passed by circulation on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 have approved Interim Dividend of ~ 21 per equity share i.e. 1050% on face value of~ 2/- per share for the Financial Year 2022-23 amounting to~ 8873.17 Crores," the statement said.

