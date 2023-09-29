Hindustan Zinc approves corporate restructuring; to create separate entities for zinc, lead, silver & recycling biz
The Board of Directors of Hindustan Zinc have decided that considering the scale, nature, and potential opportunities for various business verticals of the company, it should undertake a comprehensive review of its corporate structure for unlocking potential value.
Hindustan Zinc on Friday said that its board has authorised the Committee of Directors (CoD) to evaluate appropriate corporate restructuring exercise.
