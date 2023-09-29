Hindustan Zinc on Friday said that its board has authorised the Committee of Directors (CoD) to evaluate appropriate corporate restructuring exercise. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Board of Directors of Hindustan Zinc have decided that considering the scale, nature, and potential opportunities for various business verticals of the company, it should undertake a comprehensive review of its corporate structure for unlocking potential value.

The idea is to create separate legal entities for undertaking the Zinc & Lead, Silver, and Recycling business of the Company, Hindustan Zinc said in an exchange filling. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“To this end, the Board of Directors have authorized a committee of directors to evaluate and recommend such options and alternatives to the Board of Directors," the company said.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

The company’s management will appoint external advisors to assist in evaluating the options and together will update the way forward to the Board of Directors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The strategic objectives outlined by the Board of Directors of Hindustan Zinc for undertaking such an exercise include unlocking value for all stakeholders, creation of businesses which are positioned to better capitalize on their distinct market positions, deliver long-term growth and distinct investment profiles to attract deeper and broader investor bases.

It also includes acceleration towards sustainability goals focused on waste to wealth, emissions reduction and strong ESG practices; appropriate capital structure and capital allocation policies based on business specific dynamics and sharpen focus on core competencies and appropriate realignment of the company’s resources, the company statement noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Zinc share price surged after the announcement of corporate restructuring.

At 1:25 pm, Hindustan Zinc shares were trading 4.63% higher at ₹312.75 apiece on the BSE.

Meanwhile, Vedanta, which holds nearly 65% stake in Hindustan Zinc, also rallied. Vedanta share price was trading 6.19% higher at ₹221.15 on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!