Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Tuesday said its board meeting scheduled for today, August 1, to consider interim dividend for the current financial year, FY22, has been deferred.

The company did not give the reason for the deferment of the meeting. "It is to inform you that the board meeting scheduled on August 17, 2021, to consider interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22, if any, has been deferred," HZL said in a filing BSE.

The company's scrip on BSE traded 4.11% lower to close at ₹317.50.

Hindustan Zinc is a leading zinc-lead miner. The company is subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd which owns a 64.9% stake in the company while the Centre retains a 29.5 per cent stake.

The leading mining company reported a 45.9 per cent rise in net profit to ₹1,983 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, driven by a recovery in metal prices and higher volumes.

It will be investing about USD 1 billion (around ₹7,440 crore) to replace diesel-run vehicles and equipment with battery electric vehicles across its eight mines in the next five years, company CEO Arun Misra said earlier.

The company, which has signed an agreement with Finnish technology firm Normet Group Oy to introduce front line battery-powered service equipment in underground mining, will deploy three of Normet SmartDrive EVs – a 'Spraymec', an 'Agitator', and a 'Charmec' - in their underground mines, in the first phase.

