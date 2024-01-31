Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra shares future expansion plans, factors behind four consecutive cost reductions and more
In a recent interview with Livemint, Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc Limited and Executive Director of Vedanta Group, opened up on future expansion, corporate restructuring, Red Sea crisis impact, silver demand outlook, factors driving cost reduction and zinc's role in green energy.
The demand for silver has increased in various industries, as well as its role as a hedge against inflation, said Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc Limited and Executive Director of Vedanta Group, while speaking with Livemint. Hindustan Zinc recorded a fourth consecutive quarter of cost reduction in Q3 results for 2024. Misra provided a comprehensive analysis of the factors driving the cost reduction, including lower import coal prices, smart investments in power plant upgrades, and an increase in ore grade. He also talked about the impact of the Red Sea attacks, the company's restructuring and its plan for possible expansion in the semiconductor industry.