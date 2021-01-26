Hindustan Zinc CFO Swayam Saurabh resigns

Hindustan Zinc CFO Swayam Saurabh resigns1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 01:22 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc had reported 36% increase in net profit at ₹2,200 crore the quarter ending 31 December, 2020
Hindustan Zinc has announced the resignation of chief financial officer Swayam Saurabh, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
"We wish to inform that Mr. Swayam Saurabh Chief Financial Officer (KMP) of the Company has resigned from the services of the Company, to pursue career outside the Group," the company said.
The company has not yet announced the date of release.
Last week, Hindustan Zinc had reported 36% increase in net profit at ₹2,200 crore the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹1,620 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations rose 28% to ₹5,915 crore as against ₹4,626 crore in December 2019.
