Hindustan Zinc emerges preferred bidder for gold mine block, set to expand precious metal portfolio

  • Hindustan Zinc emerges preferred bidder for gold mine block, set to expand precious metal portfolio

Nikita Prasad
Published16 Nov 2024, 03:17 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc has been declared the preferred bidder for the Dugocha Gold Block
Hindustan Zinc has been declared the preferred bidder for the Dugocha Gold Block

Hindustan Zinc on Friday said it has emerged the preferred bidder for a gold mine block in Rajasthan that will help it expand its previous metal portfolio.

The company secured a composite licence for a gold mining block in Rajasthan through the state government auctions held on November 13, it said in a statement.

The company has been declared the preferred bidder for the Dugocha Gold Block, as confirmed by the Department of Mines & Geology, Rajasthan, vide notification dated November 15, 2024, it said.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) CEO Arun Misra said, "Securing the Dugocha Gold Block is a testament to our prowess in strategic mineral exploration with a view to tap diverse mineral resources to support the nation's rapid economic growth and emerging needs."

"This acquisition not only enhances our precious metals portfolio but also reinforces our ability to deliver long-term value to our shareholders and stakeholders. This will generate unprecedented direct and indirect employment opportunities along with new investments in many industries in the state,"

Located in Salumbar, Rajasthan, the block spans 472 hectares and is at the G3 level of exploration, with an estimated 1.74 MT of resources with 1.63g/t gold, the statement said.

Earlier this month, Hindustan Zinc was also declared the preferred bidder for two tungsten and associated metal blocks in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Nov 2024, 03:17 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsHindustan Zinc emerges preferred bidder for gold mine block, set to expand precious metal portfolio

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,785.00130.00
      Chennai
      75,791.00130.00
      Delhi
      75,943.00130.00
      Kolkata
      75,795.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.