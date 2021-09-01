OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Hindustan Zinc extends shutdown at roaster at Rajasthan's Chanderiya smelter

Hindustan Zinc has extended the planned shutdown of one of the roasters at Chanderiya lead zinc smelter in Rajasthan. The company said, the shutdown is for the repair and overhaul of many major structural components. 

The company also said, the shutdown would result in production loss of 25,000 tonnes of zinc.

In its regulatory filing, the company said, We would like to inform that the planned shutdown taken at one of the roasters at Chanderiya lead zinc smelter, has been extended in view of the need to repair and overhaul of many major structural of the roaster to avoid any operational risk in the future.

The move will result in loss of production of about 25,000 tonnes of zinc, the Vedanta group firm said in a filing to BSE.

The company said that it expects the roaster to come back to operation by the mid of next month.

"We will however ensure balanced approach of supply to all our customers in a manner that will have no impact on their operations," Hindustan Zinc said.

