Hindustan Zinc gets ₹91 crore GST demand, Company plans legal challenge, HZL stocks in green
Hindustan Zinc Limited received around ₹92 crore demand for Goods and Services Tax (GST) on statutory levies. HZL plans to challenge this order in court, citing a similar successful case from the previous year.
Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL), a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd, disclosed that it has received an order from the Additional Commissioner, Central Excise and CGST Commissionerate, Udaipur, demanding payment under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, as per a regulatory filing. The company has been directed to pay ₹91,90,16,104 as GST, along with an equivalent amount of penalty and applicable interest.