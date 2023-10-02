Hindustan Zinc mined metal production falls 1% YoY to 2.52 lakh tonnes in Q2
Hindustan Zinc's production also dropped 2% sequentially mainly due to lower ore production at Rampura Agucha & Kayad mine partly offset by better overall metal grades, the Vedanta Group said in a regulatory filing.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd, the world’s second largest integrated Zinc producer, on Monday reported its mined metal production at 252,000 tonnes in the second quarter of FY24, down by 1% from 255,000 tonnes in the same period last fiscal.
