Hindustan Zinc reports record increase in production in Q2, metals up by 18%

In the second quarter, the company recorded highest-ever mined metal production at 255 kt up 3 per cent YoY, refined metal production recorded an increase of 18 per cent
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group Company, on Tuesday said that the metal production has risen by 18 per cent year-on-year, and the silver production was up by 28 per cent year-on-year for the second quarter i.e July- September period.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group Company, on Tuesday said that the metal production has risen by 18 per cent year-on-year, and the silver production was up by 28 per cent year-on-year for the second quarter i.e July- September period.
In the second quarter, the company recorded highest-ever mined metal production at 255 kt up 3 per cent YoY, refined metal production recorded an increase of 18 per cent YoY at 246 kt.
In the second quarter, the company recorded highest-ever mined metal production at 255 kt up 3 per cent YoY, refined metal production recorded an increase of 18 per cent YoY at 246 kt.