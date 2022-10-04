Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Hindustan Zinc reports record increase in production in Q2, metals up by 18%

Hindustan Zinc reports record increase in production in Q2, metals up by 18%

Hindustan Zinc’s total income rose 61.2% to 5,543 crore, while income from zinc operations rose 97%.
1 min read . 04:09 PM ISTLivemint

In the second quarter, the company recorded highest-ever mined metal production at 255 kt up 3 per cent YoY, refined metal production recorded an increase of 18 per cent

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group Company, on Tuesday said that the metal production has risen by 18 per cent year-on-year, and the silver production was up by 28 per cent year-on-year for the second quarter i.e July- September period.

In the second quarter, the company recorded highest-ever mined metal production at 255 kt up 3 per cent YoY, refined metal production recorded an increase of 18 per cent YoY at 246 kt.

Hindustan Zinc integrated zinc production was at 189 kt, up 16 per cent YoY, lead production was 57 kt up 21 per cent YoY and saleable silver production was 6.2 moz, up 28 per cent YoY

Highest-ever second quarter mined metal production at 255 kt, up 3% YoY, driven by better grades and improved mill recoveries. Sequential growth of 1% was largely on account of better grades.

