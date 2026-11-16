Hindustan Zinc’s ₹80,000-crore expansion: The big bet to double its metal output and ride India’s infrastructure boom

Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Monday (November 16) announced an ₹80,000-crore expansion programme to nearly double its metal production capacity to 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) over the next three to five years.

The company's board of directors approved the HZL 2.0 Growth Programme, which will increase its existing metal production capacity of 1.1 MTPA by approximately 1 MTPA.

The expansion comes amid rising demand for zinc, driven by growth in the steel and infrastructure sectors, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Hindustan Zinc said its existing production capacity utilisation stood at around 92 per cent in FY26, underlining the need to expand capacity to cater to future demand.

The proposed investment of approximately ₹80,000 crore will be financed through a combination of internal accruals and debt, the company said.

The investment includes the previously approved budget for a 250 kilo tonnes per annum (KTPA) integrated zinc smelter at Debari in Rajasthan, exploration activities and other related infrastructure projects approved by the board from time to time.

"The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., November 16, 2026, approved the HZL 2.0 Growth Program, aimed at increasing the company's metal production capacity from the existing 1.1 MTPA to 2.0 MTPA, with an envisaged capital expenditure of approximately ₹80,000 crore over the next 3-5 years," the company said in its filing to the BSE.

Why Hindustan Zinc is expanding capacity The expansion is aimed at capitalising on the anticipated growth in zinc consumption as India's infrastructure development, urbanisation, renewable energy expansion and industrial manufacturing activities gather pace.

Zinc is widely used in galvanising steel to protect it from corrosion, making it an important metal for infrastructure, construction, automobiles and industrial applications.

Hindustan Zinc cited strong demand from the steel and infrastructure sectors as key drivers behind its expansion plans.

Hindustan Zinc's Q2 results The expansion announcement follows a strong financial performance by Hindustan Zinc in the September quarter.

The company reported a 142 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹6,412 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹2,649 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 76.5 per cent to ₹15,093 crore from ₹8,549 crore in the year-ago period. The growth was driven by higher metal prices, increased production and a stronger US dollar.

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