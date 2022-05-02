Hindustan Zinc signs MoU with Sandvik to introduce BEVs in underground mining

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
During the first phase of the partnership, Hindustan Zinc will deploy two different categories of Sandvik BEV machines - TH550B truck and LH518B loader in underground mining operations
Hindustan Zinc has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sandvik AB to introduce battery powered loaders and trucks in underground mining.
A step closer towards carbon neutrality, Hindustan Zinc, India’s only and world’s leading integrated zinc-lead-silver producer, is set to introduce Sandvik’s battery electric TH550B trucks and LH518B loaders in their underground mines to reduce carbon emissions and make mine operations more eco-friendly.
The company recently added to its fleet of electric vehicles, including electric scooters for security staff, passenger EVs at locations, underground service EV for mines and electric forklifts for transportation of goods. All these vehicles are in addition to the MoUs that Hindustan Zinc has already signed with Epiroc Rock Drills AB and Normet Group Oy to introduce BEVs in underground mining operations.
Hindustan Zinc is a pioneer in the use of transformational and environment friendly mining technology. By reiterating its commitment to environmental solutions, this partnership emphasises Hindustan Zinc’s focus on driving the green economy. This will aid the organisation in achieving its Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of zero noise pollution, zero harm to the environment, and zero carbon emissions.
“Smart, Safe, and Sustainable operations has been a motto for us at Hindustan Zinc, and we believe that it is our responsibility as a leader to be catalysts for change in the adoption of sustainability-driven business solutions. We have been investing in the development of processes that are well designed to incorporate sustainable aspects as well in day-to-day business decision-making. This partnership with Sandvik bring us one step closer to our goal of carbon neutrality," said Mr Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc.
As a COP 26 Business Leader, the company has been consistently adopting innovative solutions and smart technology for responsible mining. The company is ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific and globally 5th in Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2021 for its initiatives towards tackling climate change.
“Aligned with our expansion strategy for battery-electric vehicles, meaning a global reach in 2023, I’m delighted to sign this agreement with Hindustan Zinc to deliver the first battery fleet in India." said Henrik Ager, President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions. “This is a testament to both the pioneering ambitions of Hindustan Zinc and the technological maturity of Sandvik BEV products."
