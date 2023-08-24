Hindustan Zinc to increase production capacity by 50% to 1.5 mtpa

Hindustan Zinc to increase production capacity by 50% to 1.5 mtpa2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 01:48 PM IST
HZL's growth efforts include expansion of capacities, maintaining a portfolio of mines with long life, strengthening cost leadership, expansion of product portfolio through customer centricity, and progressing towards a sustainable future
New Delhi: Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL), a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited, plans to increase its zinc production capacity from 1 million tonne per annum (mtpa) to 1.5 mtpa this fiscal.
