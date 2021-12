Vedanta subsidiary Hindustan Zinc said its board has approved an interim dividend of ₹18 per equity share for 2021-22, amounting to ₹7,605.57 crore.

The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines, the company said in a filing to the BSE on Tuesday.

“The board of directors of the company in their meeting held on December 7, has approved an interim dividend of ₹18 per equity share i.e 900 per cent on the face value of ₹2 per share for the financial year 2021-22 amounting to ₹7,605.57 crore," the filing said.

The record date for purpose of determining the eligibility for payment of the interim dividend is December 15.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.