Hindustan Zinc to pay Rs26 per share as interim dividend2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 07:52 PM IST
With this, its fourth dividend payout, HZL has declared its highest-ever dividend of ₹32,000 crore for FY23
Hindustan Zinc Ltd., owned by billionaire Anil Agarwal, has announced its fourth interim dividend of ₹26 per share, amounting to a total payout of ₹10,985.83 crore. According to an exchange filing, the record date for the payment of the dividend is March 29, 2023, as previously communicated.
