Hindustan Zinc to pay Rs26 per share as interim dividend

"Since disinvestment in 2002, Hindustan Zinc has invested over multi billion dollars for executing expansion and debottlenecking projects in Rajasthan to grow capacities. The expansion projects include setting up smelting plants at Chanderiya and Dariba; setting up a fertilizer plant at Chanderiya; mine expansions at Rampura Agucha and Sindesar Khurd; developing renewable power supply of 450 MW and transforming the underground diesel-operated mining vehicle fleet to battery operated," the company said in a statement.