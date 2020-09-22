Home >Companies >News >Hindustan Zinc to raise up to 4,000 crore through NCDs
Vedanta Ltd owns a 64.9% stake in Hindustan Zinc, while the government retains a 29.5% stake
Hindustan Zinc to raise up to 4,000 crore through NCDs

1 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2020, 04:37 PM IST PTI

The fundraising would aggregate up to 4,000 crore, including the option to retain oversubscription of up to 1,000 crore, Hindustan Zinc said

NEW DELHI : Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Tuesday said its board-constituted panel has approved raising up to 4,000 crore through debentures.

The approval on the same was given during the meeting of the committee of directors held on Tuesday, HZL said in a filing to the BSE.

"The duly authorised committee of directors...considered and approved offering for subscription on a private placement basis, up to 40,000 unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of a face value 10,00,000 each," the filing said.

It added that the fundraising would aggregate up to 4,000 crore, including the option to retain oversubscription of up to 1,000 crore.

HZL is a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd.

Vedanta Ltd owns a 64.9% stake in the company, while the government retains a 29.5% stake.

