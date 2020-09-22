Hindustan Zinc to raise up to 4,000 crore through NCDs

Hindustan Zinc to raise up to ₹4,000 crore through NCDs1 min read . 04:37 PM IST
The fundraising would aggregate up to ₹4,000 crore, including the option to retain oversubscription of up to ₹1,000 crore, Hindustan Zinc said
NEW DELHI : Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Tuesday said its board-constituted panel has approved raising up to ₹4,000 crore through debentures.
The approval on the same was given during the meeting of the committee of directors held on Tuesday, HZL said in a filing to the BSE.
"The duly authorised committee of directors...considered and approved offering for subscription on a private placement basis, up to 40,000 unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of a face value ₹10,00,000 each," the filing said.
It added that the fundraising would aggregate up to ₹4,000 crore, including the option to retain oversubscription of up to ₹1,000 crore.
HZL is a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd.
Vedanta Ltd owns a 64.9% stake in the company, while the government retains a 29.5% stake.
