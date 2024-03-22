Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta shares rise despite roadblock in restructuring plan amid Government concerns
In a letter to the mines ministry this month, Hindustan Zinc Limited conveyed that it wouldn't proceed with any demerger proposal that the government disapproves of and that it would take the Centre on board while adopting such a plan, according to people familiar with the matter.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) may have to put its restructuring plan to create two separate entities on hold for now, as the government, which owns a 29.54% stake in the miner, has expressed resistance to the bid, according to a report by Economic Times.